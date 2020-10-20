Are You In? Announcing The 2020 Bergen County Moms Halloween Costume Contest

Halloween activities might be cancelled in many North Jersey towns, but the Daily Voice/Bergen County Moms' Annual Costume Contest is here to stay.

Post a photo of your child's photo to the thread in the Bergen County Moms Facebook page by Oct. 30 to enter. Be sure to include your child’s first name, age and town you live in. Creativity is key!

Submissions are limited to one per household. Contestants must live in Bergen County to enter.

Entries will not be released until Oct. 30, when voting begins. The winner will be announced Nov. 1, and will receive a $50 to Tons of Toys in Westwood.

