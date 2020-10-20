Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

Are You In? Announcing The 2020 Bergen County Moms Halloween Costume Contest

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Noa Kalman, 5 months, as Ruth Baby Ginsburg (2019).
Noa Kalman, 5 months, as Ruth Baby Ginsburg (2019). Photo Credit: Dee Ross Kalman

Halloween activities might be cancelled in many North Jersey towns, but the Daily Voice/Bergen County Moms' Annual Costume Contest is here to stay.

Post a photo of your child's photo to the thread in the Bergen County Moms Facebook page by Oct. 30 to enter. Be sure to include your child’s first name, age and town you live in. Creativity is key!

Submissions are limited to one per household. Contestants must live in Bergen County to enter.

Entries will not be released until Oct. 30, when voting begins. The winner will be announced Nov. 1, and will receive a $50 to Tons of Toys in Westwood.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.