$50G Lottery Tickets Sold In Dumont, Paterson

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Cecilia Levine
7-Eleven in Dumont
7-Eleven in Dumont Photo Credit: Google Maps

Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball from Saturday's drawing.

Those tickets won the $50,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play Multiplier option, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

The winning ticket from Saturday night’s drawing was sold at:

  • Monmouth County ($100,000): Stop & Shop #2812, 160 Village Center Dr., Freehold;
  • Atlantic County ($50,000): Main Petroleum Corp., 864 N. Main St., Pleasantville;
  • Bergen County ($50,000): 7-Eleven #39556, 100 W. Madison Ave., Dumont; and
  • Passaic County ($50,000): Nana Pena Grocery Deli Market, 276 Trenton Ave., Paterson

The winning numbers were: 30, 34, 39, 53 and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Multiplier number was 02.

A $1 million ticket was sold in Parsippany.

