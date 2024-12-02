Juvenile Sexually Assaulted By Bergen County Man Repeatedly, Prosecutor Says

Wilmer Hernandez-Barrera, of Cliffside Park, is believed to have carried out the assault on Friday, Oct. 11 in Fairview, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Further investigation found that Hernandez-Barrera assaulted the juvenile, who was under 16, multiple times, Musella said.

Hernandez-Barrera was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 26 and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

