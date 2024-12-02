Overcast 35°

SHARE

Juvenile Sexually Assaulted By Bergen County Man Repeatedly, Prosecutor Says

A 32-year-old Bergen County man has been arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a juvenile, authorities said.

Wilmer Hernandez-Barrera

Wilmer Hernandez-Barrera

Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Wilmer Hernandez-Barrera, of Cliffside Park, is believed to have carried out the assault on Friday, Oct. 11 in Fairview, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Further investigation found that Hernandez-Barrera assaulted the juvenile, who was under 16, multiple times, Musella said.

Hernandez-Barrera was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 26 and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE