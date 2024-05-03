Jersey Shore City Prepares For Trump's Beachfront Campaign Rally

Trump's rally will be held on the beach in Wildwood on Saturday, May 11. The Wildwood Police Department posted information for anyone planning to attend the rally on Facebook on Friday, May 3.

An aerial picture showed the beachfront area where the rally will be held at 3601 Boardwalk, near Morey's Piers & Beachfront Waterparks.

"The outlined area will have restricted access, with anyone entering the restricted area subject to security screening," Wildwood police said.

The Trump campaign website said the event will open at noon and Trump is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. Tickets can be requested on the website.

Trump has hosted a campaign rally in Wildwood before, although it was not at a time when tourists begin flocking to the beach. His campaign stop on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, was indoors at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

The Wildwood rally will come as Trump faces 34 felony charges of falsifying business records about 125 miles away in Manhattan. The former President is on trial over a hush-money payment of $130,000 made during his 2016 campaign to cover up an affair he was accused of having with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump has denied the charges and the affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

If convicted, Trump faces up to four years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.