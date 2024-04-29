Hoboken Two-Sport Star Shot Dead: Rutgers Football Walk-On, 21, Returned Home To Help Family

Damon Murray, 21, was pronounced dead of an abdominal gunshot wound after being brought to Jersey City Medical Center via a private vehicle from Marshall Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

No fewer than a dozen markers were laid out indicating where shell casings were recovered.

There had been no arrests as of Monday afternoon, said Suarez, whose Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal shooting along with Hoboken police.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla called Murray “a well-respected, standout athlete who gave back to Hoboken youth and our community at large.”

“Damon was a respectful young man who worked hard day in and day out,” Hoboken High School Principal Robin Piccapietra said. “He always had a smile on his face.”

"Damon showed his true grit achieving academic and athletic success with a walk-on position for the Rutgers University football team. We are so proud," the Hoboken Board of Education posted.

ANYONE with information that could help authorities identify those responsible is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office: (201) 915-1345.

Or use: Hudson County Prosecutor's Homicide Tip Line

All contact will be kept confidential.

The Class of 2020 graduate played basketball and football at Hoboken High School. He was a defensive back for the Scarlet Knights football team.

However, Hoboken School Supt. Dr. Christine Johnson said that Murray left Rutgers “to return home to Hoboken to help his family.”

“Damon enthusiastically took on a role as a paraprofessional for the district,” the schools chief said. “His kindness and empathy served our Department of Special Services so well. Our students looked up to him with admiration and respect.”

Murray was planning to meet with city fire officials next week, said Hoboken HS Football Coach Keeon Walker.

“I was looking forward to the possibility of being a mentor to him as he started his journey to become a firefighter,” Walker wrote. “I am truly heartbroken by this tragic event.

“Damon was a wonderful athlete and an even better student, the true definition of what you want a student-athlete to be.”

