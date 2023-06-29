Heroes: Saddle River Police Sergeant, Officer Douse Growing House Fire

The living-room blaze was beginning to cook, leaving the pair little time.

Golonek emptied two fire extinguishers on the flames while Novak opened a garden hose he'd pulled through an open French door of the 5,000-square-foot house on tiny dead-ended Dogwood Drive late on June 28.

Together, they beat back the flames and had the blaze knocked down by the time borough firefighters arrived.

The residents got out OK and no injuries were reported.

Police Chief Jason Cosgriff commended Golonek and Novak for moving swiftly and smartly, which he said minimized the property damage.

The Saddle River Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause, the chief noted.

Assisting at the scene of in coverage, Cosgriff said, were from firefighters from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Upper Saddle River, Waldwick and Woodcliff Lake, along with police from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus and Waldwick and a BLS unit from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

