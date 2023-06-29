Partly Cloudy with Haze 83°

SHARE

Heroes: Saddle River Police Sergeant, Officer Douse Growing House Fire

Smoke rolled out the front door as Saddle River Police Sgt. Diana Golonek and Officer Grant Novak arrived at a house fire just before midnight Thursday.

Saddle River Police Sgt. Diana Golonek and Officer Grant Novak
Saddle River Police Sgt. Diana Golonek and Officer Grant Novak Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo) / INSET: FACEBOOK
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The living-room blaze was beginning to cook, leaving the pair little time.

Golonek emptied two fire extinguishers on the flames while Novak opened a garden hose he'd pulled through an open French door of the 5,000-square-foot house on tiny dead-ended Dogwood Drive late on June 28.

Together, they beat back the flames and had the blaze knocked down by the time borough firefighters arrived.

The residents got out OK and no injuries were reported.

Police Chief Jason Cosgriff commended Golonek and Novak for moving swiftly and smartly, which he said minimized the property damage.

The Saddle River Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause, the chief noted.

Assisting at the scene of in coverage, Cosgriff said, were from firefighters from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Upper Saddle River, Waldwick and Woodcliff Lake, along with police from Allendale, Ho-Ho-Kus and Waldwick and a BLS unit from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE