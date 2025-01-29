Grand Theft Auto, Passaic County Edition: 7 Stolen Cars Recovered, 2 Bronx Men Busted

The operation, conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 28, by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, aimed to disrupt stolen car operations and related crimes across the county, with a particular focus on Paterson, Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo said.
The two suspects arrested were identified as Jose Miguel Alberto Munoz, 21, and Joel Valdez, 29, both residents of the Bronx, NY. They were charged with receiving stolen property, authorities said.
The results of this operation also located and impounded nine unregistered motor vehicles, which were also displaying fictitious license plates, the sheriff said.
Officials recovered stolen vehicles including:
- 2014 Subaru XCV
- 2020 Honda Accord (felony vehicle)
- 2009 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2023 Honda HRV
The sheriff’s office emphasized its commitment to crime prevention and vehicle theft disruption throughout the county and surrounding areas.
