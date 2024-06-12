First Summer Heatwave Ahead: Here's When Forecasters Say Temps Will Soar In Northeast

The days leading up to the mid-June mark are expected to be sunny with low-humidity, and cooler nights, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service.

Temps and humidity will begin to ramp up over Father's Day Weekend, with the first heat wave of the season expected next week, AccuWeather says (see weather map above).

A heat wave is when temps are higher than average, with or without humidity, for at least two consecutive days, the outlet explained.

Next Monday to Thursday will have highs ranging from the mid-80s to the mid-90s, AccuWeather said, noting areas that miss the rain coming Friday, June 14 could see a 10-day stretch without it. The AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature could soar to dangerous levels.

Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13 will be sunny with low humidity and temps in the lower, then higher end of the 80s, with cool nights, according to the National Weather Service. Friday comes with a chance of storms in the afternoon, while Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Click here for the full heat wave report from AccuWeather.

