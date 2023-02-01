Viral TikTokers To Join Riverdance For NJ Performances

Right on time for St. Paddy's Day, Riverdance is coming to New Jersey — and it's bringing TikTok sensations along for the ride.

The Irish dance production that boasts a Grammy Award-winning score will run perform five times at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) from Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12. The shows are sponsored by M&T Bank.

Joining the cast will be TikTok sensations Matthew and Michael Gardiner and Morgan Bullock, whose performance of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” went viral on the platform in 2020 and will make her professional US stage debut in this production.

The cast will also feature, for the first time, children of original Riverdance cast members, Cian Porter and Faith Moore.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. The electrifying seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan.

With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995.

When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of more than two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America.

Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theaters throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

Tickets for Riverdance are on-sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

