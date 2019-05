The Jonas Brothers are homeward bound.

The Wyckoff natives extended their "Happiness Begins" tour with two New Jersey shows.

The first will be at Newark's Prudential Center on Nov. 22, the second at Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall on Nov. 29.

Tickets go on sale May 18 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

