Red, Blue Planes To Fly Over Hudson River In British-American Air Show

Look in the sky this Thursday for a red, white and blue air show over the Hudson River.

The United Kingdom's Royal Air Force Red Arrows will join the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and F-35 Lightning II Demo Team for a flight down the Hudson River and over the Statue of Liberty around 9:30 a.m.

The Hudson Flight will approach from the north side of New York City over the river in a procession of four team formations.

The Blue Angels will lead in six aircraft delta formation, followed by the Red Arrows in their signature big battle nine aircraft wide formation.

Two F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters will trail the Red Arrows followed by the Thunderbirds in their delta formation.

The Hudson Flight will fly south to New York Harbor where the formations will all make a sweeping right turn and the proceed back up the river for a second pass. They will make a pass over West Point Military Academy prior to landing back at New York Stewart International Airport.

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows and F-35 Lightning II Demo Team will perform at the New York International Air Show on August 24 and 25.

The entire flight will be approximately 15 minutes.

Click here for updates on flight timing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.