Iliza Schlesinger, Queen Cover Band Performing At Jersey Shore Drive-In Concert

Comic Iliza Schlesinger and "Queen" cover band "Almost Queen" have been added to Drive-In Live at Monmouth Park

The band will play Wednesday, July 29, with Shlesinger set to perform Thursday, July 30.

The drive-in show is presented by the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. Tickets are $110 to $250 per vehicle for "Almost Queen" and $135 to $250 for Shlesinger.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2 on Ticketmaster.com.

"Almost Queen" is a deliberate, four-piece band that delivers a live performance showcasing four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, "Almost Queen" recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience. The band regularly sells out area venues, including Starland Ballroom and the Stone Pony Summer Stage.

The 2008 winner of NBC's "Last Comic Standing," Shlesinger is one of today’s leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza-inspired swag to wear to her shows. Her fifth Netflix stand up special "UnVeiled" premiered in November 2019 and delves into her journey of getting married.

Click here for safety guidelines and more info on the drive-in concert.

