Emergency Construction On Route 4 Snarls Traffic

Emergency construction on Route 4 was causing significant delays Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5.

Traffic along Route 4 on Dec. 5.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
According to the NJDOT website, construction was ongoing in the eastbound lanes near Teaneck Road as of 4 p.m., with one right lane closed. Drivers faced delays of approximately 10 minutes, officials reported.

Route 4 is known for heavy traffic during rush hour, particularly near the Queen Anne Road exit, where lanes merge, and at the Route 17 junction in Paramus.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

