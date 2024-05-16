Embattled Senator Bob Menendez Announces Wife Has Breast Cancer

“Nadine is suffering from Grade 3 breast cancer, which will require her to have mastectomy surgery,” Menendez said. “We are of course, concerned about the seriousness and advanced stage of the disease. She will require follow up surgery and possibly radiation treatment.”

Like her husband, Nadine Menendez is facing corruption and bribery charges. While the senator's trial is currently underway, her trial was pushed back due to medical concerns. Her trial is currently scheduled to start in July.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity & Accountability is investigating whether Nadine received special treatment after she fatally struck a man with her vehicle in Bogota in 2018.

Dashcam footage shows Nadine being interviewed by police, who determined she was not at fault.Nadine was never charged in the crash and police did not take a breathalyzer or blood test.

Federal prosecutors allege that following the crash, Sen. Menendez agreed to interfere in the unrelated state prosecution of an associate of Jose Uribe, a New Jersey businessman who worked in the insurance and trucking business in exchange for help in getting Nadine a $60,000 Mercedes-Benz convertible.

Sen. Menendez has professed his innocence. He declined to run for re-election for a third term as a Democrat this year but has not ruled out running an independent bid once his trial concludes. Menendez has rebuffed numerous calls from New Jersey leaders, including Gov. Phil Murphy, to resign.

Menendez is accused of giving secret information and military aid to Egypt in exchange for various favors. A search of Menendez and his wife's Harrison home and safe deposit box in June 2022 produced $100,000 in gold bars and $480,000 in hidden cash, according to the indictment.

This is the second time Menendez has faced federal corruption charges. A previous trial ended in a mistrial and prosecutors declined to try the case again.

