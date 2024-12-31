Fair 35°

SHARE

DUI Driver Slams Into McDonald's Injuring Employee, Causing Gas Leak In Hackensack: Cops

A 37-year-old DUI Teaneck driver has been charged for a crash at a Hackensack McDonald's that left an employee injured and caused a gas leak, police said.

At the scene.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: Hackensack FD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred at 343 River Street when a car driven by Christian Andia, of Teaneck, struck the building at approximately 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Hackensack Police Chief Michael Antista said.. A 21-year-old female employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Antista.

The crash caused a gas leak, and the building was deemed unsafe for occupation, Antista said.

Following an investigation, Andia was charged with driving under the influence (39:4-50) and fourth-degree assault by auto (2C:12-1c(2)). He was released on a summons to a responsible party.

The Hackensack Police Department stated that no further information is available at this time.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE