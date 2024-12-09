DUI Driver Crashes, Pair Found With Drugs, Alcohol In Separate Route 208 Incidents: Police

The first incident occurred on Dec. 4, around 12:47 a.m., when a motor vehicle stop on Route 208 North led to the arrest of Christopher W. Morgan, 41, of North Arlington, and Stephanie A. Swords, 36, of Mahwah, Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Robert Grassi said.

Both were charged with possession of CDS (controlled dangerous substances). Morgan was also issued several motor vehicle summonses, including possession of CDS in a motor vehicle and having an open container of alcohol. Police Officer Foschini, Sgt. Blum, and PO Rosado conducted the investigation.

Just two days later, on Dec. 6, police responded to a 911 report of a crash involving a utility pole at High Mountain Road and Summit Avenue in Franklin Lakes. Officers discovered a heavily damaged 2023 Toyota SUV that had struck the pole.

After further investigation, police arrested the driver, identified as James E. Hornby, 40, of Mahwah. Hornby was charged with driving while intoxicated and issued multiple traffic summonses. Sgt. Blum and PO Rosado also led the investigation.

