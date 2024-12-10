Fog/Mist 44°

Driver Slams Pole, Tree Near Hackensack Aldi

Hackensack emergency crews were called to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole and a tree on Monday night, Dec. 9.

At the scene.

 Photo Credit: Hackensack FD
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Clinton Place outside of Aldi, according to the Hackensack Fire Department. First Platoon Engine 5 responded alongside the Hackensack Police Department (HPD) and Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps (HVAC).

The driver sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene by Engine 5 personnel and HVAC responders, officials said.

The Hackensack Fire Department remained on-site to ensure the area was safe following the collision.

No additional information about the cause of the crash or the driver’s identity was immediately available.

