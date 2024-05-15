Donald Trump's Boeing 757 Clipped Parked Jet In FL After Jersey Shore Rally: FAA

A preliminary incident report from the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a Boeing 757 with a registration number "N757AF" hit the rear elevator of a parked VistaJet while taxiing at West Palm Beach International Airport early on Sunday, May 12. The airport is about five miles from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 757's registration number matches the one on the tail of Trump's personal plane nicknamed "Trump Force One." FAA records show the aircraft is registered to DJT Operations I LLC.

The FAA issued a statement about the incident without directly identifying Trump's plane.

"A privately owned Boeing 757 landed safely at West Palm Beach International Airport around 1:20 a.m. local time on Sunday, May 12," the FAA said. "While taxiing, its winglet contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet. The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft."

There were no reported injuries and it was unclear if Trump was on his plane during the collision. The extent of the damages was listed as "unknown."

The plane incident came a few hours after Trump spoke to tens of thousands of supporters on the Wildwood beachfront in the early evening on Saturday, May 11. The city's police department said on Facebook there were "little to no issues" on the day of the rally.

Trump's rally also happened as he faces 34 felony charges of falsifying business records over a hush-money payment of $130,000 made during his 2016 campaign to cover up an affair he was accused of having with porn star Stormy Daniels. The criminal trial was not in session on Wednesday, May 15.

Trump has denied the charges and the affair with Daniels. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison or probation.

The FAA also said it's investigating the incident involving Trump's plane.

