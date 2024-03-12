Fair and Windy 62°

Dad, Daughters 7, 10, Hit By Car Walking To School In Old Tappan

UPDATE: A dad and his two young daughters were struck by a car in Old Tappan while walking to school, authorities said.

Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View / OTPD (inset)
Jerry DeMarco
Officer Nicholas Antonucci, who was in the area, responded to the call at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, Police Chief Joseph Tracy said.

The officer found the 44-year-old father and his two girls -- ages 7 and 10 -- injured, the chief said.

They apparently had been on Charles Street crossing Kay Street in the crosswalk on their way to the T. Baldwin Demarest School when a driver making a left in his 2016 Hyundai hit them, he said.

Old Tappan ambulances brought them to area hospitals with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Tracy said.

The 51-year-old driver, also from Old Tappan, remained at the scene and received court summonses for failing to yield to pedestrians and careless driving, the chief said.

