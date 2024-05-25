Confessed NJ/Philly Sex Trafficker Who Beat, Threatened Victims Gets 10 Years, No Early Release

Mallie M. Evans, 37, must spend at least 8½ years behind bars before he’ll be eligible for release because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Evans “recruited and coerced multiple victims” as prostitutes, shuttling them between Philly and Central and South Jersey, U.S. Attorney For New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

“Evans used fraud, emotional manipulation, physical violence, and threats of death and bodily injury to coerce the victims into engaging in commercial sex acts for his benefit,” the U.S. attorney said.

Evans used a host of aliases, the FBI said – among them, “Jay,” “J,” “Mont,” "Tax," “Tax Thousands,” “Mr. Thousands,” Daniel Colbert, Mallie Colbert and Mallie Monte Evans, according to an FBI advisory.

He preyed on desperate women, it says, “with false promises of getting in the music video business as models.”

“When they were in need of shelter he would supply them with shelter,” the FBI said. “He claimed he would supply them with any needs that they had.”

After luring the victims in, Evans abused them, forcing them into prostitution and beating and threatening with weapons when they resisted.

Evans took a deal from the government rather than risk the potential consequences of a conviction at a trial, pleading guilty to transporting a victim across state lines for prostitution.

Federal prosecutors, in turn, backed the 10-year sentence, which U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams formally passed in federal court in Camden on Thursday, May 23, Sellinger said.

Williams also sentenced Evans to 10 years of supervised release, the U.S. attorney said.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI Newark Division’s Trenton Resident Agency with the investigation leading to the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander E. Ramey secured the plea deal and sentencing for Sellinger’s Criminal Division in Trenton.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.