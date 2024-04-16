Bayonne Man, 38, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Four Underage Girls

Anthony Lashley, 38, assaulted the teens “on multiple occasions between 2017 and 2024 in Jersey City and Bayonne,” Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said on Tuesday, April 16.

All four were under 18 at the time, the prosecutor said.

Authorities arrested Lashley this past Feb. 22 in connection with two alleged victims, Suarez said.

An investigation turned up two more, she said, for which he was charged on April 9.

Suarez didn’t say why she waited a week to announce it.

Lashley, meanwhile, remained held at the Hudson County Correctional Center in Kearny.

He's charged with various counts of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

