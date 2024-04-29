Mahwah Officer Nabs Trio With Loaded Gun, Cocaine, More On Route 17: Police

Officer Nicole DiPasquale stopped the Peterbilt truck for multiple motor vehicle violations on the southbound highway shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, April 27, Lt. Michael Blondin said.

The occupants gave conflicting accounts of where they were coming from and headed to, leading to a search request that was granted by the driver, Karel Reza-Perez, a 39-year-old Louisville, KY, resident, the lieutenant said.

The search turned up a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, along with the coke, drug paraphernalia and stolen New Jersey and Tennessee license plates, Blondin said.

Reza-Perez and his passengers, Yorkiel Crespo-Garcia, 34, of Kearny, and Dayana Duran-Ramirez, 25, of Hialeah, FL, were all taken into custody and charged with drug and weapons offenses, he said.

Reza-Perez was also charged with having a bogus license plate and received several motor vehicle summonses, Blondin said.

All three were sent to the Bergen County Jail, where they remained at last check Monday evening.

