Tressed To Impress: Ex-NYC Exec Has New Business Venture In Franklin Lakes

Wash. Blow. Go.

That's the idea behind Blo Blow Dry Bar, opening at Franklin Lakes Towne Square this month.

The store is owned by local mom Kari Valcich, who spent nearly two decades commuting to New York City.

Having worked as an entertainment marketer for a major international media conglomerate, the North Jersey mom knows the importance of looking and feeling your best, she said.

"As a nationally-recognized shopping mecca and a suburb of Manhattan, in addition to having its fair share of visitors, Bergen County is home to many working professionals, busy moms, and even some entertainment industry stars who will truly benefit from Blo’s convenient on-the-go concept and luxe services," she said.

Valcich earned her bachelor’s degree from Montclair State University. She has two children, Savanna (2) and Mila (1) with a third on the way this fall.

She has plans to expand the Blo franchise across Bergen County later this year.

Blo Franklin Lakes is open seven days a week.

Blo Blow Dry Bar , 807 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes, 201.891.2378

