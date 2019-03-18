Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sleeping Emerson Man Ejected From Bed In Wild Chain-Reaction Crash
Business

Tressed To Impress: Ex-NYC Exec Has New Business Venture In Franklin Lakes

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Kari Valcich is opening Blo Blow Dry Bar in Franklin Lakes.
Kari Valcich is opening Blo Blow Dry Bar in Franklin Lakes. Photo Credit: Contributed

Wash. Blow. Go.

That's the idea behind Blo Blow Dry Bar, opening at Franklin Lakes Towne Square this month.

The store is owned by local mom Kari Valcich, who spent nearly two decades commuting to New York City.

Having worked as an entertainment marketer for a major international media conglomerate, the North Jersey mom knows the importance of looking and feeling your best, she said.

"As a nationally-recognized shopping mecca and a suburb of Manhattan, in addition to having its fair share of visitors, Bergen County is home to many working professionals, busy moms, and even some entertainment industry stars who will truly benefit from Blo’s convenient on-the-go concept and luxe services," she said.

Valcich earned her bachelor’s degree from Montclair State University. She has two children, Savanna (2) and Mila (1) with a third on the way this fall.

She has plans to expand the Blo franchise across Bergen County later this year.

Blo Franklin Lakes is open seven days a week.

Blo Blow Dry Bar , 807 Franklin Ave., Franklin Lakes, 201.891.2378

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.