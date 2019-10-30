These Are The New Stores Coming To Shops At Riverside Mall

It's fancy, huh.

Several new luxury brands will be making their ways this spring to The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack, in the process of a complete revamp.

Scroll down for the new arrivals.

Sergio Rossi: A made-in-Italy luxury footwear brand, was established in the 1960s, deeply-rooted in the creativity and expertise of its eponymous founder.

Jimmy Choo: Encompassing a complete, luxury accessories brand, women's shoes remain the core of the product offer, alongside handbags, small leather goods, scarves, sunglasses, eyewear, belts, fragrance and men's shoes.

Salvatore Ferragamo: One of the major players in the luxury goods industry and focuses on the creation, manufacture and sale of footwear, leather goods, clothing, silk products, other accessories and perfumes for men and women, all made in Italy.

Ermenegildo Zegna: Renowned Italian fashion house.

Max Mara: Italian fashion company

Eton: Fine men's shirts

Wolford: Austrian underwear company

Rolex: Luxury watches

Tiffany & Co: Luxury jewelry

True Food Kitchen : Healthy restaurant with seasonal menu, one of Oprah's recent investments.

LT Bar & Grill : An American eatery helmed by French chef Laurent Tourondel

"Our robust line up of Spring 2020 openings promise to bring an unparalleled shopping experience to northern New Jersey," said Vicki Hanor, Senior Executive Vice President of Luxury Leasing.

Sergio Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Salvatore Ferragamo will open in the Grand Entrance Court in Spring 2020.

