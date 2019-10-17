Super Cellars Returns To Westwood, Trader Joe's Expands

A wine store that left Westwood a year ago is getting ready to reopen in a new space -- just as Trader Joe's doubles in size at its former location, according to a new report.

Super Cellars next month is expected to open at 75 Broadway in a new 5,000-square-foot space, which its owner feels is a better location, NorthJersey.com reports.

On Friday, Trader Joe's will debut its expansion into Super Cellar's former space at 20 Irvington St., the news outlet said.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

