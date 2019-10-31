Ridgewood's Samba Bowls Reopens As Wild & Hearty

Samba Bowls in Ridgewood has been revamped.

The E. Ridgewood Avenue cafe and eatery has reopened as Wild & Hearty, expanding its menu from smoothie and breakfast bowls to include healthy fast-food alternatives and take-home products.

Nearly every menu item consists of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains and various superfoods.

Owner Jenny Sayegh -- who opened Samba Bowls in 2017 -- and her partner Anthony Lamanna described it as fast-food reimagined.

"The menu has more than tripled with favorites mostly from customers," Lamanna said.

"It will continue to evolve throughout our journey as we create what we hope to be the first honest and transparent, health-focused fast food restaurant."

Some of the business owners' favorite new menu items are the Wild & Hearty avocado toast, and its fall special hot cocoa, a proprietary recipe including pure organic cacao fruit.

"It's beyond creamy and chocolatey," Lamanna said, "and it's actually good for you."

Wild & Hearty plans on expanding across Bergen County soon, Lamanna said.

A grand opening is scheduled for sometime this fall.

Wild & Hearty, 37 E. Ridgewood Ave., Ridgewood

