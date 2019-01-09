REPORT: Bergen County Restaurants Ranked Among Most Expensive In New Jersey

Filet mignon. Crab meat cocktails. Lots and lots of wine.

That's what's on the menu at the most expensive restaurants in Bergen County.

According to a list published in NJ.com, several area restaurants account for the priciest meals in New Jersey.

The media outlet found the average prices at every restaurants and then the total price for two appetizers, two entrees, two drinks and a dessert. The following restaurants had the highest totals of the 27 on the list (figures represent dinner for two)

22. The Saddle River Inn, $149

17. The River Palm Terrace, Edgewater, Fair Lawn and Mahwah, $161

15. Roots Steakhouse, Ridgewood, $162

7. Varka Estiatorio, Ramsey, $190

5. Cafe Matisse, Rutherford, $225

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST

