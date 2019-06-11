Renowned French Chef Opens Bar & Grill At Hackensack Mall

French chef Laurent Tourondel will helm LT Bar & Grill, set to open next spring at the Shops at Riverside in Hackensack.

The restaurant will have a sushi bar as well as a curated menu including salads, steaks, burgers, classic cocktails and more.

LT Bar & Grill’s new location spans 15,000 square feet on two floors, including a main dining room with seating for approximately 120 guests.

The second level, called " ABOVE ," features an 8,000-square-foot private event space that accommodates up to 200 guests.

The restaurant will be located by the new mall grand entrance (where the Cheesecake Factory used to be).

The Shops at Riverside, Hackensack.

The completion of the first and second phases of the mall's renovation resulted in a new dining and entertainment district with an AMC Dine-In Theatre and redesigned and enhanced installations of The Cheesecake Factory and Barnes & Noble.

LT Bar & Grill will open during the third and final phase of the property's transformative renovation, currently under way. Still to come are world-class dining and shopping options, a concierge lounge, and enhanced valet parking.

Phase three will be complete by Holiday Season 2019.

Chef Tourondel parlayed his love of food at an early age and ultimately created many of his own restaurants including BLT Steak, BLT Fish, BLT Prime, BLT Burger, BLT Market, LTBurger in the Harbor and Arlington Club.

He also opened The Vine, L’Amico, LT Steak & Seafood, The Alley, The Alley Ventanita, Laurent at Café Royal and most recently, Sag Pizza in August 2018.

Tourondel is the Executive Chef at Brasserie Ruhlmann in Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.

In October 2007, Bon Appétit magazine named Tourondel “Restaurateur of the Year” and most recently Tourondel was awarded the “Very Best Burger Award” at the 2019 SOBEWFF Burger Bash Event. Tourondel has also published three cookbooks, “Go Fish: Fresh Ideas for American Seafood,” “Bistro Laurent Tourondel: New American Bistro Cooking,” which earned him a 2008 James Beard Foundation Award nomination and “Fresh from the Market: Seasonal Cooking with Laurent Tourondel.”

