Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 1 Dead, Medevacs Called, Unruly Crowd Causes Chaos During H2Oi Show In Wildwood (VIDEO)
Business

Popular NYC Sushi Restaurants Expand To Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Sushi from Domodomo NYC.
Sushi from Domodomo NYC. Photo Credit: alivewellnutrition Instagram

Chefs with experience running New York City sushi restaurants are bringing a sushi bar to Bergen County.

Okinami Sushi is set to open on Monday, Sept. 26 in Norwood, according to the restaurant's website.

Located at 460 Livingston St., Okinami's chefs have nearly 20 experience running Sushi Noz NYC, Morimoto NYC, and Domodomo NYC.

Okinami will offer "an affordable, yet high quality Japanese cuisine experience," its website says.

Click here for the Okinami website.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.