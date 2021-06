Popular Jersey Shore sandwich shop Hoagitos is cooking up something real good: Another location.

Store officials have their sites set on a Labor Day Weekend opening for the new Oakhurst’s Towne Center store.

Hoagitos opened as a stand on the Asbury Park boardwalk in 2013, then opened its storefront in Belmar in 2016.

The menu boasts breakfast sandwiches, small subs, sliders, chicken sandwiches and sides.

