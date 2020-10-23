Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Business

Popular Bergen County Burger Joint Opening Third Location

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Steve's Burgers
Steve's Burgers Photo Credit: Steve's Burgers Instagram photo

A popular Bergen County burger spot is expanding to Hudson County. 

Steve's Burgers is replacing Mediterranean and Mexican restaurant Doner Express on Broadway, in North Bergen, NorthJersey.com reports.

Chef and owner Stephen Chrisomalis opened his first location in Garfield 11 years ago, and opened a second location in Garfield last year.

The new location is nearly twice the size of both Garfield spots at 1,700 square feet -- big enough to seat 43 people.

Chrisomalis is hoping to open the North Bergen spot on Nov. 2, at 7401 Broadway in North Bergen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.