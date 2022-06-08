NYC Pizzeria Known For Chimichurri Pie Coming To Bergen County

A New York City pizzeria is crossing state lines in its expansion.

Wahizza is reportedly opening a second location on Main Street in Ridgefield Park, according to Wahizza's Instagram and as first reported by BoozyBurbs.

The pizzeria, located in Washington Heights, boasts "high-quality artisan oven baked pizza," according to its website.

"We cater to consumers who crave tasteful, high-quality pizza. Along with great tasting pizza, our menu includes pizza rolls, calzones, and cannolis. Our chimichurri Dominican pizza is our most popular and a must try."

Wahizza says its most popular pie is the chimichurri Dominican pizza.

No word yet on an opening date.

