Norwood's New 'Flavor Lab' Holding Virtual Cooking Class For Kids

A new cooking studio that halted its Norwood opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be holding virtual classes for kids.

The Flavor Labs, slated to open at 514 Livingston St., says the classes encourage kids to "think outside the bowl."

Prices and launch date have not yet been announced.

The classes will require minimal guidance and will give children an outlet to "express themselves creatively, while developing confidence in the kitchen," the website says.

Parents get a recipe card with a list of ingredients and tools needed a day ahead of the class to prepare.

"Studies have shown that hands-on cooking programs help children become more adventurous eaters," The Flavor Labs' website reads.

Playing an active role in the kitchen also helps enhance kids' math, science and reading skills, learn to make good food choices, build self-confidence, develop fine motor control and learn to socialize, according to TFL website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.