NJ Butcher Shop Sabatos Shutters After 100 Years

A popular butcher shop at the Jersey Shore will shutter after nearly 100 years in business.

Sabatos Prime Meats, in Belford, will close for good on March 18.

The Sabatos family opened the shop in 1918 in Newark, and in 1939 opened Sabatos & Sons in Irvington, its website says. The shop has been solely operating in Belford for 62 years.

More than 500 people commented on Sabatos' Facebook post, lamenting its closure.

"8:15 mass at St. Mary's and then on to Sabato's," one person said. "Your kielbasa traveled the country for my family. Best of luck and happiness to all of you. Thank you for the memories!"

"Much more than a local butcher but truly more like a landmark in Monmouth County at this point," another said. "I moved away, but still have mom and dad pick up orders to bring with them when they visit! Best wishes on your next chapter!"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.