Lidl Sets Opening Date In Bergenfield

Cecilia Levine
Photo Credit: Lidl

Bergenfield's new Lidl grocery store has set an opening date.

The German discount grocer will open Dec. 18 at 8 a.m. at the former Pathmark store on New Bridge Road.

The first 100 customers will win gift cards between $5 and $100, receive free reusable Lidl bags while supplies last and samples of the store's best products all weekend.

This is Lidl's sixth New Jersey location, with others coming to Scotch Plains, North Brunswick and Weehawken.

Lidl, 80 New Bridge Road, Bergenfield, (844) 747-5435

