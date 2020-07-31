Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Kimchi Smoke Won't Be Returning To Bergenfield After All

Cecilia Levine
Kimchi Smoke remains open at 301 Center Ave., in Westwood.
Kimchi Smoke remains open at 301 Center Ave., in Westwood. Photo Credit: Kimchi Smoke Facebook

Kimchi Smoke won't be returning to Bergenfield after all.

The popular BBQ shop owned by award-winning chef Robert Austin Cho first opened in Bergenfield. The shop relocated the following year to its current Westwood location.

Construction on a second store at Fosters Village was set to begin in March, but those plans were put on hold in March due to COVID-19.

"There was a time, I thought I was going to close during the pandemic," Cho said in a Facebook post. "But I kept going not knowing what would happen."

Cho on Thursday announced plans for the new Bergenfield store have been cancelled, and Foster Village won't be getting a Kimchi Smoke.

Cho's Westwood location remains open for pickup and delivery through online ordering only.

"Let’s keep pushing," Cho said. "Keep supporting small business. #letsgowestwood."

Kimchi Smoke, 301 Center Ave., Westwood

