Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Business

Hackensack Pizzeria Matching Orders To Feed First Responders

Cecilia Levine
New House of Pizza, Main Street in Hackensack, 201-342-1571
New House of Pizza, Main Street in Hackensack, 201-342-1571 Photo Credit: NHOP

First responders and medical professionals won't go hungry during the coronavirus crisis, thanks to a Hackensack pizzeria.

New House of Pizza on Main Street will match all orders placed for medical professionals, police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel.

If you order three pies to donate, for example, NHOP will add another three to help feed first responders during their shifts.

You can also tell NHOP workers your budget, and they'll match it -- and give you a shoutout on Facebook.

** Know another business with similar efforts? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com **

"Sometimes it’s hard to donate when you don’t see the results of your donation," the pizzeria said.

"In this case you will know immediately that your efforts were received by their intended recipients.

"HUMC is overrun with this and the doctors, nurses, the engineering staff, security etc. they all need our support. Don’t hesitate to step up and show your support for them.

"Let’s keep them fed and help make their otherwise stressful days a little less so with a simple gesture."

NHOP, 840 Main St., Hackensack, 201-342-1571

