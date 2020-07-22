Dog-Friendly Bar With Outdoor Patio Coming To Hoboken

A new dog-friendly bar has tails wagging in Hoboken.

The Backyard Bar will be replacing Nag's Head Pub on First Street, which closed last month after 22 years in business.

The building was recently sold to local developer William Schmitt, whose family will be revamping the space. They're aiming for a family-friendly atmosphere during the day that will transform into the perfect date spot at night, Jersey Digs reports.

“Nag’s Head was a known local spot and we are looking to keep that feel,” Schmitt told the outlet. “We are setting the stage to be your number one family and dog friendly spot in town with a laidback vibe and friendly atmosphere."

The new plans include bars on the first and second floors, a billiards area on the second floor, a rear-facing outdoor patio with synthetic turf.

Look out Hoboken, we got a new neighbor coming to the block! New project alert 🚨 Conceptual Vibe Palette curated by @ashlina_designs for a hip family AND dog-friendly spot coming soon. Posted by Ashlina Design Atelier on Monday, June 1, 2020

How to Break Up Greys Without Being Too Harsh 101 💡 . . @backyardbarhoboken ‘s final tile layout for their main bar area. Designed by @ashlina_designs for @backyardbarhoboken Posted by Ashlina Design Atelier on Friday, July 17, 2020

Cliffside Park-based Ashlina Design -- who is working with Backyard Bar on the revamp -- released a teaser video showing what the new plans will look like.

The drink selection will have "something for everyone," Schmitt said -- from specialty cocktails to wide variety of craft beers, mainly from New Jersey and New York, Jersey Digs says.

No word yet on an opening date.

The Backyard Bar, 359 First St., Hoboken

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.