Colombian Bakery Opens In Bergen County

Bergen County is getting a new bakery specializing in international delights.

Arepa & Dulce de Leche Bakery is coming to Henley Avenue in New Milford.

According to its Facebook page, the bakery offers Colombian, Argentinian & Uruguayan delights, including breakfast arepas, sweets, empanadas, specialty sandwiches and more.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

The bakery will be located at 160 Henley Ave., New Milford.

