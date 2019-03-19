Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Chopt Coming To Bergen Town Center

Cecilia Levine
Chopt is coming to Bergen Town Center.
Chopt is coming to Bergen Town Center. Photo Credit: CHOPT Facebook

It's all in the name: Chopt.

The popular "creative salad company" will soon be coming to Bergen Town Center, BoozyBurbs reports.

Customers can pick a salad from a menu or customize their own. Menu items include Mediterranean, Harvest, Chicken Tinga, Santa Fe, Classic Cobb and more.

Customizable salads come with a choice of greens, up to four "core choppings" (celery, cucumbers, corn, olives, etc.), cheese, grains/beans, "crunch" (nuts, croutons, pita chips, dried fruit) and "the goods" (avocado, grilled chicken, tofu, smoked bacon and more).

No word on opening date yet.

