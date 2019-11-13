Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Chick-fil-A Sets Opening Date In Wayne

Cecilia Levine
Chick-fil-A will be located at 88 Willowbrook Blvd., in Wayne.
Chick-fil-A will be located at 88 Willowbrook Blvd., in Wayne. Photo Credit: Chick-fil-A

Mark your calendars: Chick-fil-A set an opening date for its Wayne location.

The restaurant will open for business on Nov. 21, at the Willowbrook Mall.

The 5,300-square-foot restaurant will feature a 116-seat dining room that includes community tables with recycled Coca-Cola chandeliers and a two-story, indoor children’s playground area.

There will also be four designated curbside parking spots in the back for catering pick-ups and Chick-fil-A app mobile orders, along with a designated inside counter.

Chick-fil-A of Wayne's franchise owner is Zach Ayers.

Located at 88 Willowbrook Blvd., the restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

