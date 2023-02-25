Burlington Opening Pair Of NJ Stores

Two more New Jersey Burlington stores are on their way.

Burlington, formerly Burlington Coat Factory, will be opening one store in Morristown in March and another in Rio Grande in April, its website shows.

The Morristown store will be located at 191 E. Hanover Ave., and the Rio Grande store in the Rio Grande Plaza, according to job postings from Burlington.

The company is headquartered in Burlington Township and currently operates 44 stores in New Jersey.

