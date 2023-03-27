Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Out-Of-State Driver’s Secret Stash Held Two Kilos Of Coke: Bergen Prosecutor
Business

Bed Bath & Beyond To Eliminate Nearly 1,300 Jobs At These NJ Locations

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Photo Credit: Google Maps

Nearly 1,300 Bed Bath & Beyond workers are about to lose their jobs in New Jersey, according to a WARN notice filed by the company.

The WARN notice was filed with the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, saying hundreds of jobs are going to be eliminated across the state.

Jobs will be eliminated from the following locations:

  • Port Reading (e-commerce fulfillment center), 572 jobs, March 28
  • Secaucus (warehouse), 84, April 5
  • Union (headquarters), 377, April 9
  • Totowa (Harmon), 262, April 1

Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing three dozen stores in New Jersey. Those are among 87 locations scheduled to close across the U.S. in 2023.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.