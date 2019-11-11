Contact Us
Andy's Corner In Hawthorne Closes

Cecilia Levine
Known for its bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, Andy's Corner had been favorited by locals for breakfast for years. Photo Credit: Andy's Corner Facebook

Andy's Corner in Hawthorne has closed.

The Lafayette Avenue deli served its last meals on Nov. 3.

A longtime waitress at the eatery announced the news earlier this month on Facebook in a post that garnered more than 100 comments -- nearly all from residents and customers sad to see Andy's go.

"We are all very upset to say the least," she said.

Known for its bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, Andy's Corner had been favorited by locals for breakfast for years.

"It makes us so sad to see all the empty storefronts in this town," one person said on Facebook, "as well as a long term business like Andy’s suddenly close."

