Airplane Themed Diner Opens On Route 46 Near Teterboro Airport

A brand new diner is coming to Route 46 near Teterboro Airport.

The owners of Fairmount Eats, a longtime favorite in Hackensack, are bringing Runway Diner to South Hackensack.

The menu features all-day breakfast specials, appetizers, sandwiches, salads, burgers, steak, seafood and poke bowls.

Juices, smoothies and classic diner desserts are also on the menu.

Runway Diner is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily at 380 Route 46 West, South Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.