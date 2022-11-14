Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: GOTCHA! Fugitive Captured By Oakland Police After Getaway Driver Splits
Business

Acclaimed NYC Chef Opens Italian Restaurant In Norwood

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Verana has opened in Norwood.
Verana has opened in Norwood. Photo Credit: Tommy Demaras Facebook

A chef who spent six years at a New York City restaurant that earned a rave review in the New York Times has embarked on a new journey at his new Bergen County restaurant.

Giuseppe Agostino, formerly of Del Posto, recently opened upscale Italian restaurant Verana in Norwood. 

The restaurant offers a wide variety of specialty cocktails, antipasti, pastas, Italian entrees and desserts.

Verana, 530 Livingston St., Norwood.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.