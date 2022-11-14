Acclaimed NYC Chef Opens Italian Restaurant In Norwood

A chef who spent six years at a New York City restaurant that earned a rave review in the New York Times has embarked on a new journey at his new Bergen County restaurant.

Giuseppe Agostino, formerly of Del Posto, recently opened upscale Italian restaurant Verana in Norwood.

The restaurant offers a wide variety of specialty cocktails, antipasti, pastas, Italian entrees and desserts.

Verana, 530 Livingston St., Norwood.

