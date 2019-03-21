5 Bergen County Restaurant Openings You May Have Missed

The dining scene only gets better and better in Bergen County. Here are five new restaurants that you may have missed:

Golden Krust : A national chain of Caribbean cuisine offering Jamaican patties, fried plantains, jerk chicken, oxtail and more; 1247 Teaneck Road, Teaneck.

Aumm Aumm : Pizzeria and wine bar now open at The Brownstone apartments; 17 Nordhoff St., Englewood.

Hotel Chocolat : This chocolate shop opened in North London in 2004 and recently opened its second U.S. location at the Garden State Plaza (its first in NYC). Level 1 in Garden State Plaza near Nordstrom.

Ventanas : Chef David Burke and Alexander Duran are teaming up to bring modern American-Asian-Cuban fusion to The Modern in Fort Lee. 200 Park Ave., Fort Lee.

Bite Food & Coffee Co: Coffee, breakfast and soon brunch. The menu offers pizza, grilled cheese, oatmeal, fries, tacos, salads, burgers and more. And be sure to take a photo next to the aesthetic "eat y'all" sign! 360 Essex St., Hackensack

