Armed 16-Year-Old Bergen County Boy Charged With Robbing Local Gas Station: Police

The unidentified teen was wearing a mask and a hooded sweatshirt when he flashed a handgun tucked in his waistband and demanded money in the cash register, along with money on the gas station clerk themself, at a gas station on Hackensack Avenue in River Edge around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The teen made off with several hundred dollars.

An investigation conducted under the direction of Bergen County Prosecutor’s Chief Matthew Finck and River Edge Police Department's Chief Michael Walker identified the boy as a suspect.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Squad and the River Edge Police Department found the boy in Bergen County, took him into custody, and executed a court authorized search warrant at his home.

As a result of the investigation, the teen was charged with juvenile delinquency, specifically first-degree armed robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree theft.

He was held in the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center pending further action by Bergen County Superior Court Family Law Division.

