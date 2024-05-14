'America's Best Restaurants' Filming At Popular NJ Burger, Ice Cream Spot

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming at Outlaw's Burger Barn & Creamery, on South Main Road in Vineland on Monday, May 27.

Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an interview with owner and chef Ryan Briggs. The episode will be aired on social media channels at a later date.

"We're excited. We're looking forward to it," Briggs told Daily Voice. "It's going to be a fun day."

In addition to specialty burgers, the menu also has hot dogs, wings, cheesesteaks, sundaes and an array of ice cream flavors.

A popular Philadelphia pub will also be featured on the show.

