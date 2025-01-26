$7K African Parrot Stolen From Bergen County Store

The feathered fiasco unfolded around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Birds by Joe 2 on Route 46 East in Saddle Brook, police said.

A man in a dark Nike hoodie asked to see the prized parrot, and when the clerk obliged, he made his move, police said. Grabbing the cage, the suspect bolted out of the store, leaving staff—and the bird’s future owner—stunned.

Photos were shared by Birds by Joe 2 to Instagram.

African Grey parrots are known for their incredible intelligence and mimicry skills, making them one of the most coveted exotic pets. But this theft? It’s no laughing matter.

The incident was captured on video, and authorities are asking for help identifying the suspect.

If you know anything about this feathered felony, contact the Saddle Brook Police Detective Bureau at 201-587-2940.

